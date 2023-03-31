AB InBev Uses ChatGPT to Design Every Facet of New Beer

AB InBev, the beverage giant behind Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois, has debuted what it claims is one of the “first completely machine-created beers in the world”.

Named Beck’s Autonomous (subtitled “The Beer That Made Itself”), the product came into being after AB InBev tasked ChatGPT and Midjourney to design a beer, branding and marketing to celebrate Beck’s beer brand’s 150th anniversary.

Even compared to other AI-powered innovations that have swept the market in recent months, the results are startling.

ChatGPT and Midjourney created the recipe for a 5% ABV Pilsner-style brew made exclusively from local German produce and natural ingredients. The AI then created the name of the beer, a custom logo and an iPhone-esque half glass half aluminum container.

Finally, it generated press assets and marketing imagery complete with a 360-degree render of the newly developed product.

Laura Salway, marketing director at Beck’s, said:

“It’s been fascinating to see Beck’s Autonomous come to life and how we can continue to embrace new technology in the industry and across brand communications [….] we believe the multi-channel campaign for the revolutionary beer still connects with people on a human-level, despite being created and led by AI.”

The unprecedented new pilsner will be released in a trial run of 450 cans across the UK, Germany and Italy, though Beck’s added that “this is just a first move for us as a brand.”

Beck’s Anonymous is set to launch on April 12th at an unannounced price. Given the elaborate nature of the AI-generated beer can, we imagine it’ll be an expensive one.

You can check out the Beck’s Autonomous “microsite” here.

