Alleged $2,280 Tequila-Fueled Rampage In Search of Bathroom

Man Allegedly Went on Thousand Dollar Rampage in Search of Bathroom After Drinking Too Much Tequila
A man arrested in Bellingham, Washington, for allegedly attempting two break-ins and causing thousands of dollars in property damage told police that he had drunk too much tequila and was just trying to find a bathroom.
Garret James Hedin, 28, was arrested on October 8th after Bellingham residents reported seeing a man climb over the security fence of a business on Cornwall Avenue.
Upon arrival, police officers discovered several thousand dollars worth of property damage.
According to court documents, Hedin allegedly attempted to force open a gate before climbing the fence, causing an estimated $1,500 in damages. Hedin reportedly went on to damage the business’ door and damaged LED lights on the fence, causing an additional $380 in estimated damages.
During a second reported break-in at a neighboring business, a security camera captured Hedin pulling on a front door, according to court documents. This second break-in caused an additional $400 in estimated damages.
When the Bellingham Police Department finally found Hedin, he told officers that he had drunk far too much tequila and was simply looking for a bathroom, according to documents.
Hedin was found and booked at 9:30 a.m.