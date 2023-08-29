 Patrón Cocktail Fountain Unveiled in the Heart of London
Skip to main content

Join our newsletter for a shot of tequila news and great deals sent right to your email!

right-pointing

More to Enjoy

  • Whiskey Raiders
  • Rum Raiders
  • Gin Raiders
Article

Bacardi Unveils Patrón Cocktail Fountain in the Heart of London

Pedro WolfeAug 29th, 2023, 1:47 pm
Patron Cocktail Fountain

(Photo: Patrón Tequila)

Move aside, chocolate fountain — there’s a new boozy competitor in town.

Spirits giant Bacardi has just unveiled the “world’s first” Patrón Paloma cocktail fountain at the Mexican Cavita Restaurant in London.

Situated on a roving cart, the alcoholic water show will appear at the restaurant on weekends from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm (brunch time, from the looks of it). The bubbling cocktail within is made from Patrón Reposado Tequila, fresh grapefruit juice, agave syrup, lime juice and sparkling water.

Though the margarita may reign supreme in the US, Mexico’s undisputed favorite is the Paloma. In fact, it’s the country’s national drink.

Typically, a Paloma is made with either fresh grapefruit juice or a grapefruit soda like Squirt, Ting, Fresca, Jarritos or Wink. Modern iterations have changed up the recipe with rosemary, Aperol, rosé, tea and other softly-flavored additions.

In years past, Patrón has offered up twists on the Paloma at self-serve cocktail taps and special installations throughout London and the US.

If you’re looking for a pink-tinted afternoon splash, check out the Cavita Restaurant website here.

Read More: 

Tequila Mockingbird: Making Sense of the Oft-Debated, Occasionally Hated Cocktail 

From Guillermo Del Toro to Picasso, A Tour Through The Glitziest Artist-Designed Tequila Releases 

Is Tequila Really the Healthiest Spirit? Exploring the Half-Truths of Agave Spirits Folklore

Here at Tequila Raiders, we do more than write about current events in tequila. We are the only media property reviewing tequilas and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the tequila world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of tequila in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter

This post may contain affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site. This helps support Tequila Raiders at no additional cost to you.

Filed Under:

Follow Tequila Raiders:

Pedro Wolfe

Pedro Wolfe is the managing editor of Tequila Raiders. With several years of experience writing for the New York Daily News and the Foothills Business Daily under his belt, Pedro aims to combine quality reviews and recipes with incisive articles on the cutting edge of the tequila world. Pedro has traveled to the heartland of the spirits industry in Tequila, Mexico, and has conducted interviews with agave spirits veterans throughout Mexico, South Africa and California. Through this diverse approach, Tequila Raiders aims to celebrate not only tequila but the rich tapestry of agave spirits that spans mezcal, raicilla, bacanora, pulque and so much more.

You may also like: