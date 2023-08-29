Patrón Cocktail Fountain Unveiled in the Heart of London

Move aside, chocolate fountain — there’s a new boozy competitor in town.

Spirits giant Bacardi has just unveiled the “world’s first” Patrón Paloma cocktail fountain at the Mexican Cavita Restaurant in London.

Situated on a roving cart, the alcoholic water show will appear at the restaurant on weekends from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm (brunch time, from the looks of it). The bubbling cocktail within is made from Patrón Reposado Tequila, fresh grapefruit juice, agave syrup, lime juice and sparkling water.

Though the margarita may reign supreme in the US, Mexico’s undisputed favorite is the Paloma. In fact, it’s the country’s national drink.

Typically, a Paloma is made with either fresh grapefruit juice or a grapefruit soda like Squirt, Ting, Fresca, Jarritos or Wink. Modern iterations have changed up the recipe with rosemary, Aperol, rosé, tea and other softly-flavored additions.

In years past, Patrón has offered up twists on the Paloma at self-serve cocktail taps and special installations throughout London and the US.

If you’re looking for a pink-tinted afternoon splash, check out the Cavita Restaurant website here.

