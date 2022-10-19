Convite Mezcal Announces Bartending Residency in Oaxaca

Want to skip the 40-hour bartending certification course? Or maybe you just want to take your mixology skills to the next level? Convite Mezcal is launching a “one-of-a-kind educational exchange” for bartenders in its home of Oaxaca, Mexico.

This new year-round bartending residency will take place during the first week of every month. Bartenders will receive training and education from two of Convite’s master distillers, Daniel and Cosme Hernández, along with tours of their agave fields and a behind-the-scenes look at the distillation process.

The Hernández brothers are sixth-generation distillers, working behind a brand that is currently the best-selling mezcal in Oaxaca.

In addition to tours and classes, bartenders will finish out the course by teaching a Master Class to local Oaxacan bartenders.

Hotaling & Co. CMO Brian Radics remarks, “As champions of authenticity and heritage, we believe it would be a disservice to the people of Oaxaca not to let them be leaders in the mezcal movement in America.”

Oaxaca is the undeniable mezcal epicenter of the world. It’s home to well over 70% of internationally distributed mezcal and has centuries-deep historical roots in the region.

If you’re interested in what Convite Mezcal has to offer, you can find the signup link here.

