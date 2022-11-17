Andy Cohen Named as New Brand Rep for Fresca Mixed Cocktails

Everyone’s favorite Real Housewives facilitator Andy Cohen has just been named as the new brand rep for FRESCA Mixed cocktails.

These ready-to-drink canned beverages come in two varieties; a Vodka Spritz and a Tequila Paloma.

Cohen’s cheery deposition seems like an obvious fit for product promotion, and of course, they’ve already launched several advertisements starring Cohen gushing about his love for their pre-mixed paloma.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andy Cohen (@bravoandy)

Cohen’s partnership comes on the heels of an absolute explosion of ready-to-drink (RTD) canned beverages that have hit the market in the last few months.

Since the end of September, we’ve seen the announcement of RTD cocktails from cult-hit sparkling water brand Topo Chico, the makers of Truly and Twisted Tea Boston Beer Company, and Southern California-based brewer Stone Brewing.

In fact, it’s a category of drinks that is projected to outpace the popularity of hard seltzers by 2026.

Andy Cohen is no stranger to tequila-related hubbub himself. The most recent season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills infamously featured a highly publicized conflict between Lisa Rinna and Kathy Hilton ominously dubbed #TequilaGate.

Hopefully, Cohen’s new partnership with FRESCA Mixed will be less about drama than it is the tequila.

