Andy Cohen Flip Flops on CNN New Year's Alcohol Ban

No one can predict Andy Cohen’s next move this New Year’s Eve.

Following a public request by CNN boss Chris Licht that anchors refrain from alcohol during the network’s notoriously boozy New Year’s Eve broadcast, Andy Cohen has been giving some mixed messages, to say the least.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Cohen clarified that his status as a guest correspondent will supposedly exempt him from the alcohol ban.

“CNN said the correspondents will not be drinking,” said Cohen. “I’m going to just march back to Bravo at 12:30 in the morning and be done with it. And so I can kind of torch the place while I’m there, and then head out.”

While Cohen’s declaration that he is still the “party ringleader” rings true to his famously high-energy persona, it’s worth mentioning that CNN’s proposed alcohol ban is almost certainly directed specifically at him.

During last year’s broadcast, Cohen and Anderson Cooper spent the night slamming tequila shots.

The drunken revelry culminated when Cohen descended into a rant slamming outgoing mayor Bill de Blasio.

In another viral moment, Cohen belittled “Ryan Seacrest’s group of losers” who were performing right behind him.

Unnamed CNN insiders later told Radar Online, “We claim to be the most trusted network in news and yet CNN hires Andy Cohen to make a fool out of all of us with his New Year’s performance?”

Cohen is no stranger to drama, but it appears that the backlash may have gotten to him this time.

In an interview with Page Six published the day after his Rolling Stone party proclamation, Cohen appeared to reverse course, saying “We aren’t drinking, but we’re going to have a BLAST.”

Given Cohen’s penchant for on-screen hijinks, it’s unclear at this point whether he’ll give in to the network’s directive or double down on the debauchery.

One way or another, we imagine it’ll be a New Year’s Eve celebration worth remembering.

Here at Tequila Raiders, we do more than write about current events in tequila. We are the only media property reviewing tequilas and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the tequila world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of tequila in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter