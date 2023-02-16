Man Accused of Stealing $2K in Alcohol From Amazon Fresh

Amazon Fresh’s “Just Walk Out” payment system has taken on a whole new meaning.

On Valentine’s Day, police in Naperville, Illinois were alerted to a large-scale alcohol theft at a nearby Amazon Fresh store.

Kelvin Greenfield, 56, and an unnamed associate were reportedly spotted loading over 100 stolen items into a truck that they had backed into the parking lot.

According to prosecutors, the stolen items included:

Four bottles of Patron Silver Tequila

Four bottles of Patron Tequila Reposado

Four bottles of Hennessy Cognac

One bottle of Remy Martin

One 18-pack of Modelo Especial

89 “miscellaneous items”

Greenfield was charged with burglary and retail theft in connection to the incident and is currently being held in DuPage County Jail on $100,000 bond.

Amazon, who also owns Whole Foods, debuted “Just Walk Out” technology at grocery stores across the country in 2018.

Using the new system, customers can simply scan in with their Amazon account and avoid checkout entirely.

“Inside the store, customers can shop like normal. Anything they take off the shelf is automatically added to their virtual cart, and anything they put back on the shelf comes out of their virtual cart. At the end of their trip, customers shopping with the Just Walk Out experience simply scan or insert their entry method again to exit,” says the Amazon Fresh website.

Ironically, Naperville’s Amazon Fresh is one of several grocery stores that offer the Just Walk Out service.

Read More:

Private Detectives Allegedly Bribed Federal Agents With Tequila, Cigars in Exchange for Info on Chinese Dissidents

Premium Tequila: Luxury Sipping or Marketing Ploy?

Tesla Tequila: The Story of Elon Musk’s Absurd $420 Joke

Here at Tequila Raiders, we do more than write about current events in tequila. We are the only media property reviewing tequilas and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the tequila world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of tequila in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter