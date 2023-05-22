Amazon Integrates Age Verification Into Palm-Scanning Tech

Amazon is once again expanding its endless roster of society-altering technology. This week, the tech giant rolled out age verification for its much-discussed “palm-based identity service” dubbed Amazon One.

Contrary to what you might assume, the new feature doesn’t use A.I. to identify underage hands (though that technology must almost certainly be in development somewhere). Instead, Amazon One allows users to link a valid ID to their palm signature, enabling instant age verification at participating locations.

Amazon said in an announcement that Coors Field, home of the Colorado Rockies MLB Team, will be the first location to offer the age-ID technology.

Since launching in September 2020, Amazon One has been integrated into businesses like Panera Bread, Crunch Fitness and Starbucks. Here’s the pitch; instead of carrying house keys, a credit card and countless other forms of ID, we could theoretically replace all of those functions with a single swipe of a hand.





Play



It’s a novel concept, but, understandably, the kind that prompts concerns about our gradual descent into tech dystopia. Of course, it’s not the only of its kind.

The UK government is currently trialing face recognition technology at supermarket self-service checkouts across the country.

Elsewhere, A.I. is being introduced to replace breathalyzers. Researchers at LA Trobe University recently invented a deep-learning algorithm that they claim can determine an individual’s intoxication level based only on a 12-second recording of their voice.

Months later, Toronto-based tech startup Predictmedix began development on an algorithm that can determine intoxication using multispectral facial recognition. Predictmedix’s program can supposedly identify impaired individuals in under 30 seconds with an over 90% success rate.

Amidst the rise of A.I. and our increasingly cloud-based society, technology is rapidly changing the alcohol industry in unprecedented ways. In a few years time, fake IDs may very well become an impracticality of the past.

