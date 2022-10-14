Party Like Pinkman With Aaron Paul’s Mezcal Cocktails

Party Like Pinkman With Aaron Paul’s Mezcal Birthday Cocktails
Breaking Bad alum Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul launched Dos Hombres Mezcal back in 2019 to much fanfare. In the years since they’ve kept up the momentum with a series of select releases and bartending tours that have put the iconic TV duo front and center.
Now, it seems that they’re toasting their success with a couple of signature cocktails.
Aaron Paul celebrated his 43rd birthday last August at Lavo Ristorante and The Fleur Room in Los Angeles. It goes without saying that Dos Hombres Mezcal made an appearance.
Not only that, but Paul crafted a mezcal cocktail at each venue which can now be ordered off their menu – the pineapple and lemon-centric La Piña at The Fleur Room and the spicy grapefruit-tinted Sicilian Cartel at Lavo Restaurante.
If you don’t live in LA or just don’t have the time or money to buy a celebrity-inspired cocktail at a trendy bar, fear not.
Here, we present the recipes for each of Aaron Paul’s mezcal birthday cocktails.
La Piña
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 oz Mezcal
- 1/2 oz Reposado Tequila
- 1 oz Pineapple Juice
- 3/4 oz Lemon Juice
- 1/2 oz Chambord
- 1 serving Egg White (from 1 egg)
Directions
- Add all ingredients to a shaker, dry shake
- Add ice, shake again, and strain.
Sicilian Cartel
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 oz Mezcal
- 1 oz Monin Grapefruit Syrup
- 3/4 oz Lime Juice
- 4 dashes of Habanero Bitters
- 1 serving Egg White (from 1 egg)
Directions
- Add all ingredients but egg whites to a shaker, and shake with ice.
- Strain into glass.
- Dry shake egg whites, then pour them on top of the cocktail.
- Add 4 drops of habanero bitters on top of the egg white foam.