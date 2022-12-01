818 Tequila Announces a New Toffee and Tequila Chocolate Bar

Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila is teaming up with Los Angeles-based Compartés Chocolatier for a new toffee & tequila chocolate bar.

The new release, simply dubbed “Toffee and Tequila,” is made of milk chocolate, sprinkled with bits of toffee and sea salt, and infused with 818 Tequila Reposado.

“We are thrilled to partner with Compartés to create this Toffee & Tequila chocolate bar this holiday season,” said Jenner in a press release. “As tequila continues to grow in popularity, this collaboration showcases how perfect our delicious 818 Reposado is both for gifting and for gathering with people you love.”

This is the second big announcement from 818 Tequila this year, third if you count the lawsuit they recently settled amicably with 512 Tequila. Back in September, Jenner announced 818 Reserve, a $200 mixed-batch añejo contained within a ceramic eight-shaped decanter.

Their newest collaboration has been achieved in tandem with Compartés Chocolatier, an L.A. institution of sorts that has existed since 1950.

The brand has collaborated with everyone from Chrissy Teigen to the Care Bears, and has allegedly even earned a “loyal following of historical figures” that ranges from Marilyn Monroe to Billie Eilish.

If you’re interested in trying out an 818 Toffee and Tequila bar for yourself, they’re currently up for sale on the Compartés website for $9.95 a bar.

