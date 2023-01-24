6ix9ine Thrown From Bar After Pouring Out Tequila For Free

Tekashi 6ix9ine is back in the news after he and his entourage of 20 were kicked out of El Tiesto Cafe in Miami last Sunday night for reckless antics.

Page Six reported that 6ix9ine stepped past a bartender, went behind the bar then began pouring bottles of tequila into patron’s mouths for free.

Meanwhile, some of his entourage were dancing on top of the bar counter despite protests from the staff.

Though 6ix9ine and his crew eventually got thrown out around 8 pm, the situation was kept amicable.

“He’s friends with the owner,” a witness at the scene told Page Six. “He’s here all the time.”

6ix9ine left the scene in a spray-painted red-and-yellow Rolls-Royce with two of his friends. Later, police arrived at the restaurant and interviewed a staff member, but no charges were filed.

Compared to his heyday in 2018, Tekashi 6ix9ine has been keeping a relatively low profile as of late.

Sentenced to prison for two years in 2019 for racketeering conspiracy, firearms trafficking and six other charges, Tekashi would later be released early in April 2020 amid coronavirus concerns given that he suffers from asthma.

He dropped his most recent album, Tattle Tales, in September 2020, just a month after he was released from house arrest.

Tekashi’s most recent release was GINÉ, a song dropped in April of this year intended to promote an energy drink of the same name.

According to the brand’s website, 6ix9ines GINE Energy is yet to launch.

