Man Found With 600-Year-Old Mummy in Delivery Bag

A delivery man stopped for drinking alcohol at an archeological site in Peru was found with a mummified surprise in his cooler bag.

According to Peruvian authorities, Juan Cesar Bermejo, 26, was found in possession of a 600 to 800-year-old mummy that he was showing off to two of his friends. The corpse was curled in a fetal position inside a cooler box he previously used for food deliveries.

Most surprising of all, Bermejo told police that the mummy had a name. He referred to the corpse as “Juanita,” his “spiritual girlfriend.”

“At home, she’s in my room, she sleeps with me. I take care of her,” said Bermejo in a now-viral video.

Supposedly, the fact that Bermejo was detained at an archeological site was a pure coincidence — he told police that the mummy had been in his family for over 30 years and had been passed down to him by his father.

Upon further inspection, authorities determined that the corpse was a “mummified adult male individual, presumably from the eastern area of Puno.”

“It’s not a Juanita, it’s a Juan,” remarked a specialist at the Ministry of Culture.

It’s unclear how exactly the Bermejo family got their hands on this prehispanic relic. The state of the corpse, which was found with its feet bound in a fetal position, is consistent with mummification rituals that would have been practiced throughout Peru before the arrival of Spanish conquistadores in the 16th century.

The cultural ministry of Peru took possession of the mummy “with the aim of protecting and preserving its heritage,” while Bermejo was taken into custody.

