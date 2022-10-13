4 Best Raicilla Brands To Taste The Rebellious Spirit

The tequila world is inundated with the language of “cousins”; by this point, we’ve probably all heard mezcal referred to as tequila’s “smoky cousin”, or even heard sotol as tequila’s “earthy” cousin.

In truth, tequila has countless cousins made from hundreds of agave varietals, each related but nonetheless wholly unique. Today, we introduce raicilla, tequila’s long-illegal rebellious cousin.

Raicilla is made from a range of mountainous agave varietals including maximiliana Baker, inaequidens Koch agave and valenciana agave.

Unlike tequila, the agave used to make raicilla is not steamed, but smoked in a pit like mezcal. And unlike mezcal, raicilla can either be double-distilled or single-distilled, the latter of which allows the drink to retain much more of the earthy terroir from which the plant is grown.

During the Spanish colonization of Mexico in the 1800s, raicilla was heavily taxed as part of a scheme to increase the consumption of Spanish-owned wine and spirits. Though the ban was eventually lifted, raicilla was never granted the kind of guidelines or regulations which would have facilitated its mass production or distribution.

For decades, raicilla would be sold as a sort of moonshine, made by families throughout Jalisco and Nayarit and sold on the side of the road.

It wouldn’t be until 2008 that raicilla was granted an official Denomination of Origin by the Mexican government. Now, quality raicilla brands are beginning to trickle out of Mexico, bringing its funky flavors to a new international audience.

Best Raicilla Brands On the Market

Estancia Raicilla

Estancia describes raicilla as “Mexico’s native gin,” a riff that perfectly describes the kind of floral aromatics and flavors at play within their spirit.

Hints of damp botanicals, citrus, subdued sugar and light caramel reflect the volcanic soil in which Estancia’s agave is grown. In addition to their signature raicilla which retails for a modest $39.99, Estancia makes a pricier pechuga raicilla. Pechuga raicilla is produced through a unique process in which a raw turkey breast is hung over the still during third distillation.

Manik Raicilla

Winner of the Silver Medal at the San Francisco Spirits Competition, Manik Raicilla is one of the best-known raicillas in distribution. Though Manik is an excellent introduction to the spirit, those who have never tasted raicilla before should know that it packs a strong, vegetal punch not for the faint of heart. If you’re looking for a little familiarity, you might be pleased to hear that Manik produces blanco, reposado, añejo, and extra añejo varieties of their racillia just like a typical tequila.

At $54, Manik isn’t exactly cheap, but still one of the more budget-friendly options on the commercial market.

Balam Raicilla

A mainstay in the States since 2016, Balam Raicilla’s name and logo pay homage to Ek’ Balam, a Mayan god represented by a black jaguar said to guard cornfields and villages. Balam makes a joven known for its citrus-forward, wet earthy palate, and an añejo that trades in racilla’s signature acidic pangs for a mellowed lactic flavor. Cheaper bottles cost around $50, while their aged expressions can reach more than $100.

La Venenosa Raicilla de Jalisco

Created by Chef Esteban Morales, picking from one of La Venenosa’s ten expressions is like browsing a gourmet menu. Each of La Venenosa’s different varieties highlights a different raicillero from across Jalisco, each of which explores different breeds of agave, cultivation methods, distillation, and aging.

If you’re looking to explore the flavor of terroir which can rise to the top of a good raicilla, try a bottle of La Venenosa. Depending on how deep you want to go, a bottle of La Venenosa can cost anywhere from $50 to $235.

