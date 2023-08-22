3 Arrested in 'Drunk' Brawl Aboard Flight to Ibiza

Mere minutes before takeoff, a chaotic brawl broke out on a flight to the world’s party capital.

Police officers in Manchester, England confirmed the arrest of three individuals aboard a mid-afternoon flight destined for Ibiza. Footage of the incident, which went viral shortly after being posted to Facebook, provoked mixed reactions online.

According to witnesses onboard, an unnamed woman in a pink dress began “barging into everyone the second she got on the plane.” When accused of being drunk, a scuffle ensued that drew in at least five bystanders from the sidelines.

Multiple passengers were seen lunging towards the woman, who was being held back by a man in a green shirt in the middle of the aisle. Shouts and shoves ensued as a woman, believed to be the “drunk” passenger, proclaimed: “I will find you!”

Lyndsay Cash, who recorded the incident from a few aisles over, witnessed the scuffle alongside children who she says were in tears.





Play



“They just started fighting in the aisle and it got really aggressive. The stewardesses weren’t much use and kids were upset. I wasn’t happy with the way it was managed,” said Cash.

“It annoyed me and everyone else on the plane. Everyone clapped as she got escorted off and she even fought with police […] If you can’t handle it, don’t drink.”

Manchester Police confirmed the incident, stating that “two men in their 30s and one woman, also in her 30s, have all been arrested on suspicion of being drunk on board an aircraft.” Authorities added that two of the suspects were “further arrested” on suspicion of assaulting police officers.

According to Cash, the brawl delayed takeoff for over one and a half hours.

