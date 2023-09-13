23 Tequila Bottles Heisted From Costco Inside Diaper Bag

Prosecutors in St. Louis, Missouri have filed charges against a woman who allegedly heisted over $1,300 worth of tequila from Costco inside a diaper bag.

Missouri Police say that Caylen Woods, 24, was caught on camera stashing 23 bottles of tequila “within a child carrier and inside a diaper bag.” To pull off the elaborate stunt, Woods reportedly made multiple trips back and forth to her vehicle, unloading bottles before making a small purchase with someone else’s Costco membership card.

Afterward, the complaint alleges that Woods attempted to sell the tequila on Facebook; individual bottles retail for $57.99 each at Costco.

Woods was later arrested in connection to a similar theft at a Costco in Manchester, only a few miles away from the original suspected crime scene at 4200 Rusty Road in south St. Louis County.

When questioned by police, Woods admitted to stealing the liquor but insisted that the number of heisted bottles was closer to eight than 23.

Prosecutors have charged Woods with one felony count of stealing in excess of $750. A criminal hearing is scheduled for October 19.

This post may contain affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site. This helps support Tequila Raiders at no additional cost to you.