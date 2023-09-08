 1800 Tequila Urges Drinkers to Ditch Gin In New Campaign
1800 Tequila Urges Drinkers to Ditch Gin With New ‘1800 Newgroni’ Cocktail Campaign

Pedro WolfeSep 8th, 2023, 12:35 pm
1800 Tequila

(Photo: AnalogFolk Australia)

In anticipation of Negroni Week, 1800 Tequila is targeting gin drinkers with a new agave spirits-focused “Newgroni” marketing campaign.

The Negroni — particularly, the TikTok famous Negroni Sbagliato — was launched to viral stardom last year following an off-handed comment from ‘House of the Dragon’ Star Emma D’Arcy. Combined with the trending resurgence of Campari and Aperol, bright-red Negronis have suddenly taken hold of craft cocktail bars, speakeasies and Instagram feeds worldwide.

Capitalizing on the zeitgeist, 1800 Tequila has partnered with creative agency AnalogFolk Australia to shake up the narrative.

“Tequila has long been typecast as the base of a margarita, but with the Newgroni, we’re presenting it as a spirit that can both command and complement complex flavors, and delivering it to the world in a bold new way,” said Matt Robinson, CEO of AnalogFolk Australia.

“The Newgroni campaign allows us to engage in an experiential way with premium spirits drinkers. It’s about showing that tequila can be part of a sophisticated, modern cocktail culture, and we are excited to see the public’s reaction during Negroni Week.”

1800 Tequila

(Photo: AnalogFolk Australia)

The muli-platform campaign will feature a competition offering consumers bespoke cocktail sets complete with tequila, upcycled glasses and vermouth.

If you’re interested in putting your own twist on the classic, check out our Spicy Tequila Negroni recipe complete with a splash of peppery Ancho Reyes liqueur.

Pedro Wolfe

Pedro Wolfe is the managing editor of Tequila Raiders. With several years of experience writing for the New York Daily News and the Foothills Business Daily under his belt, Pedro aims to combine quality reviews and recipes with incisive articles on the cutting edge of the tequila world. Pedro has traveled to the heartland of the spirits industry in Tequila, Mexico, and has conducted interviews with agave spirits veterans throughout Mexico, South Africa and California. Through this diverse approach, Tequila Raiders aims to celebrate not only tequila but the rich tapestry of agave spirits that spans mezcal, raicilla, bacanora, pulque and so much more.

