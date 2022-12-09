1800 Tequila Debuts Bar Made Entirely From Recycled Material

1800 Tequila has erected an eye-catching pop-up bar made entirely from recycled plastic and wood in Sydney, Australia.

The bar, simply dubbed “The Recycled Bar,” comes courtesy of a collaboration between 1800 Tequila and Sydney-based artist and sculptor James Dive.

The lopsided frame of the bar is said to be made using timber from the Mad Max movie set, while additional decorations like tables, stools, bowls and glassware were provided by several local businesses committed to upcycling plastics.

The overall design of the bar is built in the likeness of a truck dumping waste into a landfill. Inside, you’ll see a mountain of empty water bottles decorated the glass ceiling as if they are being poured on you from above.

Artist James Dive says, “Working with 1800 Tequila to champion products built from waste has been a rewarding process. These goods may originate as everyday waste, but the end products are undeniably contemporary. The installation seeks to portray the enormity of Australia’s waste issue, but equally capture the passion, solutions and creativity that is happening right now in the recycling realm. I’m proud to be on board.”

The Recycled Bar appears to be a limited-time event, open only for Friday the 9th and Saturday the 10th of December. Ticket proceeds are being donated to Clean Up Australia.

