16 Dead, Dozens Sick from Methanol-Laced Cider in Russia

Russian authorities are working to address a growing death toll after a batch of poisoned cider was linked to 16 deaths and dozens of hospitalizations on Monday morning.

Local authorities have identified a methanol-laced substance labeled “Mister Cider” as the culprit. Reportedly, 30-liter kegs of the contaminated cider were brought into the region and sold on tap.

Alexei Russkikh, governor of the western Ulyanovsk region, announced on Telegram that hospitals are working rapidly to address the situation.

“The Ministry of Health of the region sent out special instructions for ambulance crews in case of detection of patients with poisoning of any etymology. Reserve therapeutic, hemodialysis and resuscitation beds have been created in hospitals of the region,” said Russkikh.

According to the most recent update, 35 people are currently hospitalized. Of the 16 dead, one was reportedly a minor.

Authorities have now detained an entrepreneur accused of producing low-quality alcohol products in the region, though it’s unclear whether they were connected to the unfolding incident.

Methanol, also known as wood alcohol, is commonly found in antifreeze, biofuel, formaldehyde and other industrial products. Though trace consumable amounts can be found in fruits and vegetables, the chemical is often used in unsafe quantities by cost-cutting moonshiners.

“Methanol is often deliberately and illegally added to alcoholic beverages as a cheaper alternative to ethanol (normal alcohol that can be consumed) in countries where taxes on legitimate alcohol or the cost of legitimate alcohol might be perceived as too high,” say the Methanol Institute.

Illicit distribution of methanol-laced beverages poses a serious risk worldwide. In 2022, Peru reported 54 deaths and hundreds of hospitalizations within the span of a month following a similar incident.

