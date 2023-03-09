A Look Inside This Year’s $126K Academy Award Swag Bags

This year, 26 Oscar nominees ranging Michelle Yeoh to Steven Spielberg will be leaving the Academy Awards with $126,000 worth of free trips, liposuction, flip-flops, wellness products, alcohol and more.

These over-the-top “Everybody Wins” gift bags have become a highly-publicized tradition of sorts over the past few years. But all the goodies are not created equal.

On the one hand, celebrities will be gifted a three-night stay in rural Ottawa, a $9,000 trip to a restored lighthouse off the coast of Italy, a facelift with surgeon Dr. Konstantin Vasyukevich, and a literal plot of land in Australia.

On the other hand, they’ll be given a $6 bottle of wine and a $32 bottle of tequila.

The tequila and wine, courtesy of Antigua Cruz and Frontera Wines respectively, stick out like a sore thumb amid an otherwise lavish event. No disrespect intended to either alcohol (though we will say that $32 for a 1-3 year aged cristalino añejo is suspiciously low at best.)

According to The Guardian, brands pay $4,000 each to secure their spot in these goodie bags. While it doesn’t guarantee promotion from the ceremony’s attendees, it does provide a lucrative moment in the product placement spotlight.

For comparison, the 2020 Oscars swag bag clocked in at an all-time high $225,000, including a trip on the Scenic Eclipse expedition yacht, a stay at the Faro Punta Complida resort in the Canary Islands, hand-dyed alpaca throws, Próspero Tequila Blanco and more.

At this year’s event, Hollywood stars will also be served dinner by celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck and sip on Brad Pitt’s $300 per bottle Fleur de Miraval Champagne thanks to a recently inked exclusivity deal.

