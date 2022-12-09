123 Tequila Debuts Cabernet Sauvignon Finished Extra Añejo

The brainchild of Master Tequilero David Ravandi, 123 Organic Tequila has just announced the highly-limited release of its new Diablito Rojo 123 Extra Añejo.

The expression is aged in French white oak Limousin barrels for seven years, then finished for an additional six months in French Limousin oak barrels previously used to hold California Cabernet Sauvignon wine.

Emphasis again on limited release; 123 Tequila is bringing only 2,000 of these bottles to market at a hefty $695 each.

“I’m inspired by winemakers who have long recognized the importance of terroir, quality aging, natural fermentation, and naturally derived complexity,” says Ravandi. “I apply that mindset to agave expressions in the creation of 123 Organic Tequila, and Diablito Rojo is the ultimate expression of this philosophy.”

Launched in 2010 as “one of the first organic tequilas,” 123 Tequila derives its name from the classic three amigos of tequila expressions; their blanco is called Uno, their reposado called Dos and their añejo called Tres.

If you’re interested in checking out Diablito Rojo Extra Añejo for yourself, you can find it at the 123 Tequila site.

